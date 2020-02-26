|
Charles "Chuck" Armitage, 86, died Monday, February 24, at UMass Medical Center after an illness. He was born May 21, 1933, in Phillipston, son of the late Evelyn Armitage. Chuck served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for United Twist Drill, McElwin's and retired from L.S. Starrett Company. He was a member of the American Legion. Chuck was an avid horseshoe player and was a member of the National Horseshoe Pitch Association. Chuck loved Bluegrass, Gospel and Country music, attending many concerts over the years. He also enjoyed playing cribbage, cats, and shopping. He leaves his wife of 25 years, Marilyn E. (Downing) Armitage; step children, Michael Jones of Whitehouse, TN, Shirley Jones-Edwards of Hagerstown, MD and Wendy Whitney of Fitchburg; six grandchildren, Jason Ricker of Keene, NH, Troy Ricker of Millington, TN, Crystal Ricker of Fitchburg, Nicole Gingrich and Kristen Lerch, both of Greencastle, PA and Brittany VanVleck of Gardner; eight great grandchildren, Autumn, Isabelle, Aiden, Alex, Emma, Ava, Julian and Emily. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 23 at 12:00 Noon at the Franco American National Club, 592 South St., Athol. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020