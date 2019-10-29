|
Charles Maynard Jr. 59 of 111 Brickyard Rd. Athol passed away from a heart attack at home on 10/26/2019.
Charlie was born on December 16, 1959 in Athol MA to Beverly and Charles Maynard. He graduated from Mahar High School class of 1978 where to this day Charlie still has many close friends. He spent the majority of his life as a chef and loved cooking for all his friends and family.
On October 18 2008 Charlie married Kathleen Maynard.
Besides his passion for cooking Charlie also had many hobbies throughout his life including shooting pool, disc golf and watching football. He had a life full of adventures including travelling through 48 states but his favorite state to visit was always Maine where he would spend his time on the beach with his cousin Jeff Forte. Charlie also loved watching the Patriots with his nephew Chris Hagie.
Charlie worked as a cook for years at several places including The King Phillip, Cinnamons, Tully Mill Pond and many other locations. His last occupation was DSW2 worker for a group home in Athol and for the Templeton Developmental Center caring for others.
The last several years Charlie suffered from many health issues including kidney failure and heart disease but despite those issues Charlie never gave up and always made an effort to help his family and friends.
Charlie leaves behind his beloved wife of 11 years, Kathleen Maynard (LaBonte-Hullette) of Athol, his mother Beverly Maynard of Athol, in laws Normand and Geraldine LaBonte of Gardner; a brother Clay Maynard of Northampton; brother in-laws James Hagie and partner Mary Norbutus, Ronald LaBonte and wife Michelle of Gardner, Rodney LaBonte of Gardner; sister in law Darlene Bernier of Athol; aunt Ella O'Donnell of Barre; uncle Walt Fort and wife Connie of Durhamville NY, Melvin Forte of Blossvale, NY; nephew Chris Hagie of Athol, Jason Garder and wife Karey of Gardner; nieces Steph Hagie of Athol, Jessica Hagie of Conway, AR, and Kim Millspaugh; cousins, Bob Forte and wife Liz of Leicester, Roberta O'Donnell of Brookfield, Terry Beeso and husband Ed of Worcester, Dawn O'Donnell of Athol, Jeff Forte of Kennebunk ME, Matt Forte of Worcester, Sarah O'Donnell of Athol, Devon O'Donnell of Worcester.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held at the Boiler Bar and Grille banquet hall, 245 Tully Road, Orange, on November 15, 2019 at 5PM.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019