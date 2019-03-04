Charles H. "Pete" Fontaine, 79, of Packard Road, died at home on Thursday evening, February 28, 2019 with family at his side.



Born in Gardner on December 21, 1939, he was a son of the late Romeo and Mary (Lucia) Fontaine and grew up in Templeton.



Pete served seven years in the United States Army before his honorable discharge.



Married to Stella (Garfield), they have enjoyed over 35 years of marriage. He was previously married to Joan (Charlonne).



A long distance truck driver, Pete traveled all across the United States and worked for several carriers.



A devoted family man, he had enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as taking a leisurely drive in the country.



Pete is survived by his wife, Stella Fontaine of Orange; a daughter, Crindia Fontaine of Athol; three grandchildren, Kayla, Courtney and Jacob Alisauskas; step children, Anthony Coleman and Andrew Coleman, both of Orange, Tim Coleman of Athol, Terry Coleman of Orange, Alan Coleman of Athol, Tina Lindhorst of New Braintree, Laurie Burns of Fitchburg, Sheila Pickard of Gardner, Clifford Ladeau of Barre, Charlene Pickard of Gardner, Kenny Ladeau and Charlie Ladeau, both of Indiana, and Albert Landeau of Ohio; many step grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Harold Fontaine of Templeton; and a sister, Garnet Fontaine of Alabama; and several nephews and nieces.



Besides his parents, Pete was predeceased by brothers, Joseph Fontaine and Rodney Fontaine.



A celebration of life will be held on March 16, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019