1/1
Charles Hallett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES G. HALLETT passed peacefully at home in Hartly, DE with his family by his side on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Charles was born August 9, 1930, in Orange, MA, the son of Violet and Charles Hallett. As a young boy he learned the meaning of work, working alongside his Father in the woods, on a farm, or in the foundry. Charles was a Navy Veteran serving aboard the USS Williamsburg - "The Willie B" - the Presidential yacht as an engineman during the Truman Presidency. Charles also served in the Army National Guard at the Orange, MA Armory.



Charles then worked in the tapioca plant in Orange, MA before moving to DE in 1963 and worked at the General Foods Plant in Dover, DE, as a forklift driver and a "yard jockey" until his retirement after over 30 years. Charles had survived his three brothers - Cleland, Gerald and Gilbert - and one sister - Erma Labonte.



Charles is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Theresa. Charles and Theresa had many happy years bringing up their four sons - Scott, Jeff, Pete and Greg. "Dad" was a great father spending time as a Scout Leader, baseball coach. band parent and a caring parent who gave his all for his family.



"Grampy Hallett" is also survived by five grandchildren - Aaron, Shannon, Heather, Tierney and Trapper - and one great-grand son - Brody Moates.



Charles was a volunteer fireman in Orange, MA and Hartly, DE. He was a member of The Woodside Methodist Church for many years and missed his church after his many years of illness.



Charles, "Dad", "Grampy", "Pop" will be greatly missed for his warm smile, his love of reading (at least once) all the "Louis Lemour" books he could find, his quiet sense of humor and his loving ways.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Charles' memory to The Woodside United Methodist Church, Woodside, Delaware.



Services will be at a later date, share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pippin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Hallett Family for the loss of your loved one, Charles, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved