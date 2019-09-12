|
Charles L. Legrand, 72, of Mountain Laurel Road, died at home unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019 after being stricken ill.
Born on March 6, 1947 in Patton, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Charles and Emma (Rudy) Legrand and grew up in Pennsylvania, graduating from Cambria Heights High School in 1965.
Following high school, he served in the Unites States Navy from 1965 until his honorably discharge in 1969.
Charles was married to Priscilla (Berry) in 1994 and she died in 2012. He was previously married to Donna Lewis.
Previously employed by the Union Twist Drill Company, Charles later went to work at the L. S. Starrett Company when UTD closed, and retired in 2012.
An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed hunting, many trips to Pennsylvania to see his brother and going to the dog tracks.
Survivors include his children, Tammy Legrand-Priestley and her husband, Curtis, of Orange and Timothy Legrand and his wife, Bethany, of Millersville, Maryland; grandchildren, Kelia Legrand (Adrian Cummings), Alexandria Priestley, and Trevor Priestley; great grandchildren, Brodie Cummings, Trenton Cummings, and Kai Cummings; a brother, Ronald Legrand (Linda) of Hastings, Pennsylvania; a sister, Judy Legrand of North Carolina; and several nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Alberta Lecorchik and Margaret Emerick.
Calling hours will be held on September 20, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A celebration of life will be held on September 22, 2019 from 12- 4 p.m., at the Franco-American Club, 592 South Street, Athol.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019