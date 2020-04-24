|
Charles Myers Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at home.
Charlie was born on June 4, 1930 in Boston, MA.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Myers Sr. and Laura Clark.
Charlie lived in Monson for much of his life and holds many cherished memories of his time and friends at the Monson Developmental Center. He later lived in Orange, MA and spent the last 13 years of his life in Amherst.
Charlie hadan engaging personality and zest for life. His personality, spunk, and penchant for telling you exactly what was on his mind helped build many lasting friendships throughout the years.
Charlie appreciated the simple things in life- Coca Cola, Elvis, Johnny Cash and $2. He loved going on train rides, all holidays, his birthday, vacations and never failed to smile when he received cards in the mail, but only if they had $2 in them.
He always talked fondly of his friends and would often share stories from years ago. He looked forward to going to see his guys for lunch at South East Street.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Services and interment in Jones Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting with the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020