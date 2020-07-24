Charles Paul Rice, 89, passed peacefully from this world on July 14, 2020 at home with family by his side.Charles was born in West Springfield in 1930 and attended early schooling in Biddeford, Maine, where Rice family members worked in lumber and for the Diamond Match Company. The family later moved to Athol, Massachusetts where Charles completed middle and high school before moving back to West Springfield as a young man.He served in the Coast Guard from 1951-1954 as an MP stationed at Pier 9 in Manhattan, New York City. Charles met Virginia Gardner in West Springfield and they were married in 1952. Through his employment years Charles worked as a draftsman and in data processing and inventory control for Turcotte Manufacturing in Agawam, Merriam-Graves Corporation in West Springfield, American Saw in Longmeadow and Monarch Insurance in Springfield. For a short time in the 1980s Charles worked with his close friend Chandler Waterman of Orange, Massachusetts in developing electric automobiles.Charles had many interests including piano and astronomy for which he ground mirrors and made telescopes of a variety of sizes. Charles was a member of the Springfield STARS Club and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows that met in West Springfield until that chapter merged.Charles leaves behind Virginia, his loving wife of 68 years, and three children and their spouses, Sheryle (Rice) Marceau Bixler, Charles Rice and Tracy (Rice) Forgue, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.