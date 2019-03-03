Charles W. Gamble, 67



Musician



Royalston-Charles W. Gamble, 67, of Royalston, died peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare of a period of declining health.



Charles was born on January 27, 1952, a son of the late Walter and Helen (Anson) Gamble and has lived in Royalston the last 10 years.



Charles is survived by his wife of 10 years; two brothers, David Gamble of MD and William Gamble of NY and several nieces and nephews.



Charles earned a PHD in Music Theory from City University of New York. He was a talented musician and mastered guitar and five different types of saxophones. He played in several local bands including the Wachusett Community Band and the Expandable Brass Band of North Hampton. He enjoyed being outdoors especially when he was hiking, canoeing and kayaking. Charles also loved to travel and took trips all over Europe and Canada. One special excursion took him to Baffin Island in the Arctic Circle.



There are no funeral services planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101, https://www.dakinhumane.org/tribute-donation.html



The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main St. Westminster has been entrusted with the care of Charles' arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019