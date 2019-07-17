ORANGE-Cheryl R. Cloukey, 75, of Orange passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Cheryl was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Frank R. and Prudence (Stone) Blake on October 6, 1943. Cheryl grew up in Orange and was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Elks Club, Lithuanian Club as well as the Franco American Club. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and spending time with friends at Red Brook. She is survived by her daughter; Kelly Walsh of Orange, son; Steve and his wife Terry Dahl of Orange, grandchildren; Danielle Walsh of Orange, Jonathan Walsh of Chicago, Misti and Jason Iorio of Athol, Nicholas Dahl of Athol, Bethany Dahl of California, Angelica and Emily Dahl of New Hampshire, Nikita and James Ball of Florida, as well as many great grandchildren and her beloved dog, Marley. Cheryl was predeceased by her husband Christopher J. Cloukey, daughter; Lisa Dahl, grandson; Stevie Dahl and a stepsister Jean Cassidy. A graveside service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.Mackfamilyfh.com. Fisk Murphy and Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements Published in the Athol Daily News on July 18, 2019