Christine Lillian (Rowell) Wheeler, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born on July 7, 1925 in Wolcott, Vermont, she was the daughter of Hugh and Mabel Rowell, and the last of 9 siblings.
Christine married Joseph H. Wheeler on August 9, 1942 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until Joseph's death in 1994.
Christine raised her family and worked at the former N. D. Cass Company in Athol for many years until her retirement in 1993.
She lived a full life and enjoyed her travel time in her golden years. She had also enjoyed knitting but most of all, her family.
Christine had been a member of the South Athol United Methodist Church.
Survivors include daughter, Janice Bezio and her husband Ed, of Orange, daughter Carol Robichaud and her husband Glen, of Elizabeth City, NC, daughter Gerry Grant of Milford, NH, daughter, Nancy Wheeler of West Swnzey, NH, daughter, Shirley Fernet of Orange; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, husband and 8 sibling, she was also predeceased by a son, Kenneth Wheeler of Athol in 2016, a daughter, Barbara Richard of Arizona in 2018 and a grandchild, Brenda Richard in 1972.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18th at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019