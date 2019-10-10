|
Claire A. (Guignard) Carey, 81 of Athol, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Leominster Hospital. Claire was born on June 16, 1938 in North Attleboro, MA to the late Burt Dwyer and the late Margaret Guignard.
She attended Ollis Beauty Academy and owned and operated Claire's Cut & Curl for many years. She also worked at Slencil Manufacturing Company in Orange as well as Moskovitz Clothing in Athol.
Claire graduated from Athol High School Class of 1956, which she loved so much and coordinated many class reunions which she held at her home. She was an outgoing person who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, camping in Maine, going to the ocean, snowmobiling, her cat Margo and her grand-dogs. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother and was known to be "everyone's Grandmother". Claire was a communicant of Our Lady Immaculate Church and a member of the Red Hatters.
She is survived by her husband of 57years: George "Buddy" Carey of Athol; two sons: Daniel and his wife Lisa of Athol, Dennis and his fiance Norma Calvi of Orange; one daughter: Danielle Stringer and her companion David Clarkson of Worcester; four grandchildren: Chelsea, Julia, Bailey and Brandon; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel and her sister Brenda.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St., Athol. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery.
Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, October 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be sent to the Athol Boosters Association c/o Marty Miarecki, 389 Cobb Rd., Athol, MA 01331 or the Athol High School Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 338, Athol, MA 01331.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019