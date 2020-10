Claire C. Schiappa, age 82, of Avon Park, FL, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born June 8, 1938, in Gardner, MA, to Francis W. Meehan and Julia A. Kalnata. Claire has been a resident since 1998, having moved from Athol, MA.She was a Member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and was a former member of St. Frances Ladies Guild.She is survived by Husband Amedeo "Sonny" Gigi Schiappa; Sons: Kenneth Chaisson (Orange, MA); Daniel Chaisson (Avon Park, FL); Jeffrey Chaisson (Ormond Beach, FL); Brother David Meehan (Athel, MA); (4) Grandchildren and (2) Great Grandchildren.Memorial Services to be held at a later date.Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com