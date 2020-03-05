|
|
Clarence L. Boucher, 79, of 645 Baldwinville Road, died peacefully Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 in Heywood Hospital, Gardner.
He was born in Gardner, MA on October 1, 1940, son of the late Clarence and Jeannette (Desrosiers) Boucher and had lived in Baldwinville since 1966.
Clarence retired from Narragansett Regional High School, where he had worked as a maintenance man for 15 years. He previously worked in the furniture business at Rousseau Furniture, Standard Chair, Gemme Industries and Modern Contract Furniture as well doing custom finishing at his home. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed all sports and especially enjoyed working in his yard.
His wife of 57 years, Carol E. (Pickford) Boucher, died in 2015. He leaves four children, Donna L. Caisse and her husband Scot of Royalston, Daniel J. Boucher and his significant other Mary Dana of Braintree, Todd M. Boucher and his wife Donna of Winchendon and Thomas S. Boucher of Baldwinville; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Two brothers, Robert Boucher and Paul Boucher, preceded him in death.
Private funeral services will be held in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Baldwinville.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Templeton Fire Department Rescue Squad, 2 School Street, Baldwinville, MA 01436.
www.stone-ladeau.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020