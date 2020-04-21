|
|
Clay S. Maynard, 54, of Conz Street and formerly of Orange, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after being stricken ill.
Born in Athol on May 11, 1965, he was a son of Charles E. Maynard Sr. and Beverly (Fort) Maynard and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional in 1983.
Clay had worked at several manufacturers in the Athol-Orange area over the years.
A huge sports fan, especially of football, Clay also loved animals.
Clay is survived by his mother, Beverly Maynard of Athol; a brother in law, James Hagie of Athol; a sister in law, Kathleen Maynard of Athol; several nephews and nieces; and an aunt, Ellie O'Donnell of Barre.
Clay was predeceased by his father on June 6, 2008, a sister, Sandra Hagie, on January 10, 2014, and a brother, Charles E. Maynard Jr. on October 26, 2019.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of Clay's life will be held at a later date.
Donations in Clay's memory can be made to the North Quabbin Animal Shelter, c/o Athol Police Dept., 280 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020