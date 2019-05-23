Clayton "Dick" R. McCullough, of Brownsville, VT, age 85, died Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Newport, RI on May 15, 1933, to Kermit and Mabel McCullough.



Dick was full of stories of his many escapades during his youth. In 1951 he joined the military and proudly served his country all over the USA, Japan and Korea in the USAF and in Panama as a member of the US Air National Guard. He was honorably discharged from the military in 1980 having earned several Good Conduct Awards. Throughout his life he was a Master Craftsman by trade. Dick was a member of Boy Scouts of America and the American Legion. He had a love for family, woodworking, gardening and animals. He had a zest for life and his "positive attitude," as he always said, will be forever missed and admired.



Dick married the love of his life, Evelyn U. McCullough, on February 14, 1970. They shared many adventures together during their 47 years of marriage. Dick was always proud to say they never went anywhere without each other. Their love for one another was something to cherish. Evelyn passed away holding his hand in May, 2017.



Dick leaves behind his children and grandchildren, Brenda & Jim Burke (James, Vicki, Emily, Allison & Clyde) of Belleville, Ill., Luanne & Keith Lyman (Kerri, Katie, Justin & Molly) of Orange, MA., Susan L. Guy (Annaleisha, Caryn, Laura & SueAnn) of Athol, MA., Carol & Bob Swanson (Bobby & Kim) of Grand Junction, CO., Michael & Peggy Pierson (Terry) of Phillipston, MA., Gary & Mary Pierson (Melissa, Jennifer & Betsy) of Claremont, NH., and Juliet & Rob Davis (Michael, Ethan & Noah) of Claremont, NH. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a special cousin, Eileen Potts, grandsons, Danny and Jeff, as well as many loved pets throughout the years.



Dick will be laid to rest alongside Evelyn in a service with military honors at the East Street Cemetery in Petersham, MA on June 14, 2019 at 2 pm. Witty's Funeral Home of Orange, MA is honored with handling the arrangements.



Special thanks to Lake Sunapee Visiting Nurses & Hospice for their outstanding care, compassion and friendship.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in him memory to Mt. Ascutney Rehabilitation Center at 289 County Road., Windsor, VT. 05089 or Lake Sunapee Visiting VNA & Hospice, 107 Newport Road, New London, NH 03257. Published in the Athol Daily News on May 24, 2019