Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
East Street Cemetery
Petersham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton McCullough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton R. McCullough


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clayton R. McCullough Obituary
Clayton "Dick" R. McCullough, of Brownsville, VT, age 85, died Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Newport, RI on May 15, 1933, to Kermit and Mabel McCullough.

Dick was full of stories of his many escapades during his youth. In 1951 he joined the military and proudly served his country all over the USA, Japan and Korea in the USAF and in Panama as a member of the US Air National Guard. He was honorably discharged from the military in 1980 having earned several Good Conduct Awards. Throughout his life he was a Master Craftsman by trade. Dick was a member of Boy Scouts of America and the American Legion. He had a love for family, woodworking, gardening and animals. He had a zest for life and his "positive attitude," as he always said, will be forever missed and admired.

Dick married the love of his life, Evelyn U. McCullough, on February 14, 1970. They shared many adventures together during their 47 years of marriage. Dick was always proud to say they never went anywhere without each other. Their love for one another was something to cherish. Evelyn passed away holding his hand in May, 2017.

Dick leaves behind his children and grandchildren, Brenda & Jim Burke (James, Vicki, Emily, Allison & Clyde) of Belleville, Ill., Luanne & Keith Lyman (Kerri, Katie, Justin & Molly) of Orange, MA., Susan L. Guy (Annaleisha, Caryn, Laura & SueAnn) of Athol, MA., Carol & Bob Swanson (Bobby & Kim) of Grand Junction, CO., Michael & Peggy Pierson (Terry) of Phillipston, MA., Gary & Mary Pierson (Melissa, Jennifer & Betsy) of Claremont, NH., and Juliet & Rob Davis (Michael, Ethan & Noah) of Claremont, NH. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a special cousin, Eileen Potts, grandsons, Danny and Jeff, as well as many loved pets throughout the years.

Dick will be laid to rest alongside Evelyn in a service with military honors at the East Street Cemetery in Petersham, MA on June 14, 2019 at 2 pm. Witty's Funeral Home of Orange, MA is honored with handling the arrangements.

Special thanks to Lake Sunapee Visiting Nurses & Hospice for their outstanding care, compassion and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in him memory to Mt. Ascutney Rehabilitation Center at 289 County Road., Windsor, VT. 05089 or Lake Sunapee Visiting VNA & Hospice, 107 Newport Road, New London, NH 03257.
Published in the Athol Daily News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Witty's Funeral Home
Download Now