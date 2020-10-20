1/
Clinton C. Goodnow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clinton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clinton C. Goodnow passed peacefully on October 18th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in New Salem at the age of 81.

Clinton was born to Helen (Anderson) and Clarence Goodnow on June 23, 1939 in Gardner. Known by most as Clint, he graduated from Orange High School in 1957 and graduated from East Coast Aerotech in 1959.

He was employed by L.S. Starrett Co. in Athol for 37 years, most recently in Special Gauge.

Clint loved the outdoors. He was an avid, enthusiastic skier and hunter, he loved cutting wood and watching the bears, deer and birds that always visited his back yard. He also loved to cook.

He was a dedicated bowler, participating in many leagues over the years in Athol and Gardner where he forged many friendships with his teammates. Later in life he cherished his visits to Destin Florida to visit his family there. Clint also found much enjoyment driving his John Deere tractor.

Clint was a member of the former Athol-Orange Elks Lodge #1837.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Dian with whom he spent over 60 wonderful years; his son Cory Goodnow and his wife, Karin; and his daughter Juliann Livingston.

He also leaves four grandchildren who brought him great joy, Jordan Livingston and her husband Terrance Dunn, Elizabeth Livingston, Brittany Pearson and her husband Matthew, and Ashley Bassett and her husband Bryan; and five beloved great-grandchildren.

There are no calling hours.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the New Salem Fire Department, 33 South Main Street, New Salem. MA 01355 in appreciation for all the help during Clint's declining health.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Witty's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved