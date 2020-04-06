|
Colleen M. (Gallagher) Ward, 70, of Winter Street, died Sunday evening, April 5, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner after a long illness.
Born in Miami, Florida on February 24, 1950, she was a daughter of
Colleen married Peter W. Ward in 1976 and enjoyed 42 years until Peter's death on December 25, 2018.
A teacher's aide at Dexter Park School in Orange for many years, Colleen had also worked at the Lionden Pub in Orange.
A huge Red Sox fan, Colleen was also an avid reader and enjoyed her trips to Cape Cod with her friends.
Colleen had been a member of the Orange American Legion.
Colleen is survived by her children, Peter Ward Jr., of Everett, Lisa Green and her husband, Jimmy, of Middleton, Ryan Ward and his companion, Sherri Calcari, Paul Ward, Patrick Ward, Michael Ward and his companion, Miranda Willard, all of Orange; ten grandchildren; and a brother, Dennis Gallagher and his wife, Alice, of Key West, Florida.
Colleen was predeceased by her parents and husband.
There are no calling hours or services.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020