1/1
Connie J. Superchi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie J. (Teel) Superchi, 67, of Athol, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in UMASS Medical Center, Worcester. Connie was born on July 18, 1953 in Athol to the late Weston P. Teel and the late Jane (Newton) Teel. She grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the Class of 1971 and attended Becker Junior College. She started her career as a CNA at LaChance Nursing Home in Gardner for 5 years, and then she was an EMT and office administrator for the Orange Fire Department. Connie was a Past Worthy Advisor of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Athol, a leader for both the local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops in Orange, volunteered at The Glass Shelf Gift Shop at Athol Memorial Hospital and a member of the Friends of Athol Hospital (formerly Athol Hospital Auxiliary). She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and baking. Connie is survived by her husband of 45 years: Anthony E. Superchi of Athol; her son: Jonathan Superchi, his wife Abby and their son Weston of Zanesfield, OH; her daughter Shana DeOliveira and her husband Fernando of Taunton; and her sister Francine Britt of Baldwinville. Grave side service and burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 13th at Silver Lake Cemetery, upper level. Covid protocols will be observed including masks, and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to the Athol Hospital Oncology Unit, 2033 Main St., Athol, MA 01331. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Mack Family Funeral Homes - Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main ST., Athol is assisting with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
(978) 249-4139
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mack Family Funeral Homes Higgins-O'Connor Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved