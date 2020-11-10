Connie J. (Teel) Superchi, 67, of Athol, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in UMASS Medical Center, Worcester. Connie was born on July 18, 1953 in Athol to the late Weston P. Teel and the late Jane (Newton) Teel. She grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the Class of 1971 and attended Becker Junior College. She started her career as a CNA at LaChance Nursing Home in Gardner for 5 years, and then she was an EMT and office administrator for the Orange Fire Department. Connie was a Past Worthy Advisor of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Athol, a leader for both the local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops in Orange, volunteered at The Glass Shelf Gift Shop at Athol Memorial Hospital and a member of the Friends of Athol Hospital (formerly Athol Hospital Auxiliary). She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking and baking. Connie is survived by her husband of 45 years: Anthony E. Superchi of Athol; her son: Jonathan Superchi, his wife Abby and their son Weston of Zanesfield, OH; her daughter Shana DeOliveira and her husband Fernando of Taunton; and her sister Francine Britt of Baldwinville. Grave side service and burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 13th at Silver Lake Cemetery, upper level. Covid protocols will be observed including masks, and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Connie's memory may be made to the Athol Hospital Oncology Unit, 2033 Main St., Athol, MA 01331. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
