Constance A. (Squires) Waterman


1935 - 2020
Constance A. (Squires) Waterman Obituary
Constance Ann (Connie) Waterman of Davie, Florida, passed away on January 4 after a period of failing health.

She was born in Adams, MA on July 18, 1935 to Frank and Myra Squires.

After graduation from Orange High School, Connie worked several years for Orange High School and then for the Athol-Royalston Regional School System serving as secretary to the superintendent of schools, James Kelley then

advancing to treasurer/accountant for the regional school district, retiring in 1990.

In 1955 Connie married Chandler Waterman settling at East Eagleville Lane, New Salem, MA. She and Chandler had many travel adventures together during their younger years and after retirement, spending memorable vacations traveling the United States in their RV.

Following retirement, they settled in Davie, Florida, escaping the Massachusetts winters but returning in the summer to their home in

New Salem where they could again enjoy being with their family and friends in the northeast.

Connie was predeceased by her parents and her sister Carolyn Lamarche, sisters-in-law Marguerite Fournier, Virginia Nalivaika and brother-in-law Raymond Waterman Sr.

She is survived by her husband Chandler who was her companion and caregiver and many nieces and nephews in Washington, California, Florida, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

At Connie's request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers expressions of care may be made through donations to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020
