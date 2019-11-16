|
Corina B. (Eddy) Bezio, 91, formerly of Maple Street, died on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Montague on May 24, 1928, she was a daughter of William F. and Ester F. (Bourbeay) Eddy.
In 1948, Corina married Edward J. Bezio and they enjoyed 61 years until his death on October 15, 2009.
Cornia retired from Hallmark Yearbook at age 65 and had previously worked at the Erving Paper Mill and B&M Manufacturing in Orange.
Devoted to her family, she cherished all her get togethers with them. Corina enjoyed tag sales and flea markets, going out to dinner and was an enthusiastic bingo player. She was just happy doing things, especially gardening and caring for her home until she fell on January 31, 2017.
Her family is greatly appreciative of the care from Quabbin Valley Healthcare and Trinity Hospice.
She is survived by her daughters, Irene Sanderson of The Villages, FL, Linda Zilinski of Erving and Mary Laperriere of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Darlene Nutter of Orange, Paul Zilinski Jr., of Turners Falls, Neal Zilinski, of Northfield, Scott Zilinski, of Erving, Amy Crafts, of Erving. Richard Nebelski of Waterford, CT, and James Nebelski of Eden, NC; 20 great grandchildren; her siblings, Connie Fisher of Turners Falls, Donald Eddy of Winchendon, Rose Clough of Orange, Evelyn Costello of Erving and William Eddy of Florida.
Besides her parents and husband, Corina was predeceased by a son, Francis Bezio, a grandson, Chris Bezio, and sisters, Irene Sobieski, Susan Roache, Florence Whitmore, and Charity Lehyman.
A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until noon at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday November 19th at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment will be in Erving Center Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Trinity Hospice, 545 Southwest Cutoff , Suite 9,Worcester, MA 01607.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 18, 2019