Curtis W. Condike, 46, passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2020 at a friend's home in Gardner, MA. Born Curtis W. Douglas on September 7, 1973 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Curtis was the son of Brian J. and Mary Lou (Ellsworth) Condike.Curtis graduated from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in 1992 where he majored in carpentry. After stints as a machinist at Martin Tool in Hubbardston and Norton Co. in Worcester, he joined Hi-Tek Balancing in Lunenburg where he became shop foreman. There Curtis developed his talent for balancing high speed rotating objects, including critical parts for military helicopters and U.S. Naval warships. Hi-Tek's customers greatly valued Curt's technical skills and his ability to meet their complex needs. Their frequent praise of his efforts made him a respected key employee by the company president. Curt had a big heart and will be remembered as a modern-day Sir Galahad, protective of women in general, and particularly his sister Meridith and his daughter Ava. He was a master storyteller, having learned to spin a yarn at his Grampa Ellsworth's kitchen table where family and friends would gather to hear embellishments on the one that got away. Curt's tales grew taller with each retelling, as every fish he caught and deer he saw seemed bigger than the last.Curt was an avid fisherman and could invariably catch fish in both fresh and saltwater. His angling success continued in January 2020 when he landed two swordfish deep-sea fishing off the Florida Keys.From an early age Curt enjoyed the freedom and exhilaration of riding, including bicycles, snowmobiles, boats, four-wheelers, cars, and trucks. He recently acquired a Harley motorcycle, but never got the chance to ride it.Curtis loved animals and was particularly fond of Golden Retrievers, including his late retriever Dallas, a.k.a. "D-Dog." Above all else, he loved his daughter Ava, who was the apple of his eye and the center of his life.
Curtis was predeceased by his grandparents William W. "Lorenzo" and Marion L. "Lou" (Bassett) Ellsworth Sr.; Dr. George F. and Eileen R. (Rowe) Condike; and Ralph C. and Barbara L. (Abare) Tangley. Curt is survived by his daughter Ava G. Condike (Irvine CA); his parents Brian J. and Mary Lou (Ellsworth) Condike (Granbury TX); his biological father Ralph "Doug" and Linda (Cullen) Douglas (Hayden ID); his sister Meridith B. Young and partner John J. "Fig" Neri (Barre MA); his brother Patrick A. and Jennifer Harrington (Olympia WA); aunts and uncles William W. Ellsworth Jr. (Orange MA); John E. and Harriet Ellsworth (Barre MA); Brenda R. DiPietro (Columbus OH); and Linda L. and Gerard Lozier (Athol MA); cousins Jeanette A. and Martin Schnall (Panguipuli, Chile); Thomas J. and Emma Ellsworth (Orange MA); Sasha M. and David Dyer (Barre MA); Brianna L. and Thomas Skowyra (Hardwick MA); Thomas M. Waid (Westerville OH), Jennifer L. and Daniel Fontaine (Barre MA); and Christine and Todd Duprey (Athol MA); and nieces and nephews Emily R. Young (Barre MA), and Emmett and Summer Harrington (Olympia WA). A celebration of life will be held when travel is possible, probably in the fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Curtis W Condike Memorial Trust for the exclusive benefit of his daughter Ava. c/o Athol Savings Bank, P.O. Box 908, Barre MA 01005. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre MA (www.PillsburyFuneralHome.com).
Published in the Athol Daily News on May 2, 2020