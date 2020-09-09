Cydne E. "Beth" Daniels, 70, of Gardner, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston, due to an unexpected illness.
Born in Gardner on March 8, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Bradford and Emily (Hause) Pike. Beth graduated from Athol High School in 1968 and lived in Fitchburg while raising her family. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach, and reading.
Beth is survived by her two sons, Thomas Daniels of Fitchburg, and Mark Daniels of Gardner; one granddaughter, Charlotte; one sister, Lee Osborne and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will not be held at this time.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Please reference in memory of Cydne E. Daniels.
