Cynthia Jane (McKay) Clough, 81, joined her Lord in Heaven on Oct. 12. Cynthia was born in Orange, Mass. on Aug. 23, 1939, daughter of Clyde and Lucy Delva (Smith) McKay. Cynthia lived rooted in her values to do God's work through love and service to others.



Cynthia graduated from Athol High School in 1957 and lived in Hinsdale for most of her adult life. The family historian, Cynthia could trace her mother's heritage back hundreds of years. She delighted in attending the Annual Delva Family Reunion in Warwick, held since 1886. Cynthia was proud to visit Gettysburg and have her picture taken with her great grandfather 1st Lt. David T. McKay's name on the Pennsylvania Monument.



Cynthia was a member of the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Brattleboro, United Methodist Women and active in Troy Conference. She found great joy in attending Walk to Emmaus, and deepening her relationship with God and her ability to carry out God's work as an associate pastor.



Cynthia was an avid Red Sox fan, her radio was almost always tuned to NPR and she was looking forward to a democratic win this November. Her many hobbies included ceramics, rug braiding, sewing, knitting, playing cribbage, cooking and cake decorating. She enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and going to the ocean.



Cynthia was employed at Erving Paper Mill and Georgia Pacific where she worked her way up to a supervisor and foreman, then at Sonnax. During retirement, Cynthia devoted herself to the mission of CHABHA (Children Affected by HIV/AIDS) to assist orphaned children in Rwanda.



Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Wayne Kidder McKay, Clyde Delva McKay and Rev. Peter Boyer McKay; stepdaughter Alyce Boyle; and her stepchildren's father Edwin Clough Sr. She is survived by her children Donna (Joe) Leavitt, Marlene (Arnold) Rose, Karen (Harold) Connell, Laura Monette, and Janet (Bruce) McComb; her children's father Bernard Davis; stepchildren Edwin Clough Jr, Jodi Clough, Cheryl Brisette and Debbie Gleason; sister-in-law Pat McKay; grandchildren Alicia (Lahkim), Amanda, Ashley (Brian), Matthew, Lindsay (Brandon), Cassie (Keith), Laurie (Jay), Kelsea, and Kyle; great grandchildren Matthew, Isabella, Lorelei, and Ezra; and many step grand and step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Cynthia's family would like to thank the medical team and staff at Applewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cynthia's name to Parkinson's Foundation, United Methodist Women at FUMC of Brattleboro or the Peter Delvee Family Fund. A celebration of Cynthia's life will take place in the spring.



