Cynthia M. (Duprey) Benoit, 64, of Highland Street, died Sunday evening, June 14, 2020 at home following an illness, with her family by her side.
Born in Chicopee Falls on February 8, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Edmund and Barbara (Chamberland) Duprey and graduated from Chicopee High School in 1974.
In 1976, Cynthia married Philip G. Benoit and they have enjoyed 44 years of marriage.
Cynthia was a CNA and worked for several group homes for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and had previously worked for Heywood Hospital in Gardner and Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield.
Cynthia and Philip had taught ceramic classes for several years and she enjoyed creating many pieces.
Cynthia will be sadly missed by her husband, Philip G. Benoit of Orange; her sons Paul Benoit, Andrew Benoit and John Benoit, all of Orange; and her sister, Cheryl Bonci and her husband, David, of West Springfield.
Besides her parents, Cynthia was predeceased by a son, Philip E. Benoit, on January 12, 2001 from an accident.
There are no calling hours or services.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 15, 2020.