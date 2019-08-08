|
Daniel John Gilmore, 68, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home in Owls Head, Maine.
Daniel was born in Athol, Massachusetts April 4, 1951. He was the son of the late Donald Hall Gilmore and Althea Marie (Mckenna) Gilmore.He was educated in local schools and graduated from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1969. He received his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Central New England College.
He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army from 1971 to 1973.
Daniel was employed by Rodney Hunt in Orange and Steel Fab in Fitchburg, Massachusetts until his retirement in 2015.
He spent summers at Lake Mattawa throughout his childhood where his passion for sailing and all reasons for being on or near the water began. He spent time pursuing his dream of becoming a licensed Captain, delivering boats up and down the East coast and giving sailing lessons.
Daniel designed and built 3 of his own homes, one in Orange and two in Maine. He spent the winters in North Palm Beach, Florida. The last home in Owls Head is where he spent his summers and final days having just returned from a camping trip in Alaska. He is survived by his love, Dottie Kriss, a son, Daniel Gilmore Jr., a daughter, Jennifer Gilmore and her wife Rachel and their son Perry, two sisters, Jane Marshall and Glenna Vitello, two brothers, Clay and his wife Beth, Matthew and his wife Angela. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit from 10 to 11 a.m, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main St. Orange, MA.
A funeral service will be held immediately following the calling hour at 11 a.m in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in South Cemetery, Orange.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019