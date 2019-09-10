|
|
Mr. Daniel P. Calder, age 56, of Brockway Road, Frankfort, New York, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Born in Marlborough, MA on March 24, 1963, Daniel was one of three sons to the late James and Arlene (Mordsfeld) Calder. He was raised and educated in Marlborough, MA and was a graduate from the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School.
As a young man, Dan enlisted in the United States military, but due to health restrictions was not able to continue in his duties. He remained an ardent patriot throughout his life and was extremely proud to be an American.
On June 29, 2002, Dan was united in marriage to the former Mary Ellis in Athol, MA and together they blended their families in a beautiful union of over seventeen years.
For many years, Dan worked as a CDL truck driver before taking a long term position with Harrington Richardson Firearms where he worked in maintenance. When the Remington Arms Company acquired H&R in 2007, Dan and Mary's journey led them to the Ilion-Frankfort, New York area and Dan was employed at Remington as a Machines Part Purchaser and Maintenance Supervisor.
Most recently, however, Dan was thrilled to be working for All Seasonings Ingredients in Oneida, NY. He truly enjoyed being part of a family business and the camaraderie that comes along with being part of that environment. His latest accomplishment was his recent promotion to Assistant Corporate Facility Manager, something of which he was very proud of.
Dan was a man of many talents who continuously learned new trades and skills throughout his life. He could be found tinkering throughout his house and his pole barn, challenging himself to fix and build. He loved riding his motorcycle, playing with his dogs, shooting his guns, and was fiercely proud of his Irish heritage.
First and foremost, however, was always Dan's family. He loved being in the presence of those he loved and nothing brought him greater joy than watching his family grow. His wife, children and grandchildren were second only to his faith in God. He knew the importance of faith and family and could often be heard uttering the phrase "God is in control." He and his wife, Mary, passed along these beliefs to their children. Together they attended Sunday services at Redeemer Church, right up until the very day that Dan left this world to join the heavenly kingdom.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; and his seven children, April and Donald Theriault of Athol, MA, Angela and Donald Kitzmiller of Warwick, MA, Scott Blake and companion, Tracee Maxson of Athol, MA, Kim Calder and fiance?, Pete Mundell of Athol, MA, Stephanie Blake and companion, Jason Thayer of Herkimer, NY, Danielle Calder and fiance?, Robert Muniz of Athol, MA, and Liz Calder and companion, Jason Biankowski of Little Falls, NY. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren, Samantha, Lexis, William, Haylee, Katie, Francesca, Colin, Charlotte and Colten. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Brenda Calder of Marlborough, MA and Scott and Pam Calder of Bellingham, MA; his aunts and uncle, Mavis Saddlemire of Colonie, NY and Lois and Brian Tammany of Texas; his in-laws, Janice Ellis of Burlington, VT and Susan Parmentier of Warwick, RI; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends gathered to attend calling hours, which were held on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home in Ilion, NY. Dan's funeral service and Celebration of Life commenced immediately upon the conclusion of visitation.
Contributions in Dan's memory can be made to the , 125 Business Park Drive, Suite 106, Utica, NY 13502.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019