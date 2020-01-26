|
|
David A. LaCroix, 72, of Daniel Shays Highway, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Athol Hospital.
Born in Worcester on September 2, 1947, he was a son of the late Armand and Rose (Bullock) LaCroix and grew up in Spencer and North Brookfield.
David spent 15 years in the United States Navy before his honorable discharge.
In 1976, David married Shirley (Gagnon) and they have enjoyed over 43 years of marriage.
A truck driver, David worked for American Asphalt for 25 years, retiring in 2009.
An avid fisherman, David also enjoyed hunting and doing carpentry.
David was a member of the Sportsmen's Club, the American Legion and the Orange Gun Club.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley LaCroix of Orange; children, Robert Newton (Heather) of Orange, Paul Bacon (Jill) of Westfield, David LaCroix (Angela) of Barre, Herb Bacon (Chrissy) of Lakewood, Colorado, and Jason LaCroix (Kimmie) of Barre; grandchildren, Robert Newton Jr. (Kayla) of Worcester, Matt Bacon and Tori Bacon, both of Westfield, Emily Bacon and Jack Bacon, both of Colorado, Cora LaCroix, Nova LaCroix and Levi Lacroix, all of Barre; his siblings, Deloria St. Jacques of Athol, Paul LaCroix of Spencer, Jean LaCroix of Florida, Bernie Andrea of Washington, Tony Lipson of Tennessee, and Julia LaCroix of Washington.
Beside his parents, David was predeceased by a grandson, Aaron Newton, and a brother, David LaCroix.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held on February 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Barre American Legion Post 2, 450 South Barre Road, Barre, MA 01005.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 27, 2020