David Calvin Peterson of Athol, passed away at the age of 83 on October 31, 2019, after a long illness.
Mr. Peterson was born on August 7, 1936 in Royalston, to Herbert and Hildur (Benson) Peterson, the youngest of three children. His early years were devoted to the family business- a dairy farm known as Peterson's Dairy. It was this devotion that led him to pursue, after graduating from high school in Royalston, a degree at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass Amherst. Around this time, he briefly lived in Arlington, where he worked to further his knowledge of the business of farming and also served in the National Guard.
Several years after returning to work on the family farm, he met and married Elizabeth (Roberts) of Athol with whom he had his only child, David Calvin Peterson II. While building a life in Athol, he continued to work at Peterson's Dairy until it closed in 1978. He then worked for HP Hood as a distributor until retirement. Post- retirement, he enjoyed working as a bus driver for Athol Public Schools.
In 1979, he married Charlene (Powling), also of Athol. Having married someone with such energy and high work ethic was asource of pride for him until her passing in 2016 and he missed her dearly. With her at his side, he had enjoyed traveling on cruises and visting Maine beaches. Together, they adopted and raised two boxers.
He is survived by his son David and his wife, Genie (Fitch), and their four daughters, Barbara, Greta, Karena and Rebecka, all of Leominster; a brother in law, George Prozzo; four nieces and two nephews.
David is predeceased by his sister, JoAnne Prozzo, and a brother, Robert Peterson, as well as sister in law, Barbro.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Athol Hospital, UMass Memorial, Heywood Hospital and Franklin Baystate Medical Center for their professionalism and patience in caring for Mr. Peterson.
A calling hour will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 10- 11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019