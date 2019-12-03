|
|
David Henry Bishop 85, was born in Winchendon, MA April 13, 1934, passed away Nov 11, 2019 at home.
He was the son of Ralph and Beulah (Knower) Bishop of Templeton, MA. He was married to Jeanette MacDonald of Athol for 62 years. They had 5 sons: Scott & Theresa (Alesi); Mark & Victoria (Atkins); Kent and Angela Aguero of San Antonio, TX; Bruce & Julie (Strott) of Huntingtown, MD; Glen & Brenda (Harris) of Phillipston, MA. He leaves 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
David graduated from Templeton High School in 1953 and served in the US Army. In 1969 he moved his family to San Antonio, TX. He was working for Wright Cattle Co. when he lost his sight to MS. He used his knowledge to work with the Boy Scouts for 40+ years on all levels. He was a Silver Beaver recipient and Vigil member of the OA.
Burial will be at a later date at the Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon, MA.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019