Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for David Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. "Red" Caldwell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. "Red" Caldwell Obituary
David M. "Red" Caldwell, 66 of 15 Haven St., Athol, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.

He was born in Athol, on February 9, 1953, the son of the late William A. Caldwell and Ruth (White) Caldwell.

He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School in 1971.

Red owned and operated Traverse Street Cafe in Athol for 34 years. He previously worked at Harrington Richardson in Gardner and the L.S. Starrett Company. He managed the Athol American Legion for several years.

He was a member of the Athol Bird & Nature Club. He enjoyed bird watching, collecting coins, fishing and was an avid fan of all New England sports teams.

He leaves his wife of 26 years, Ann M. (Maga) Caldwell; one son, William J. Caldwell of Athol; his mother, Ruth Caldwell of Athol; one sister, Carol Cummings and her husband Bob of Athol; two brothers, Douglas Caldwell and his wife Cindy of Brewster, MA; Donald Caldwell of Athol; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Athol High School Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 338, Athol, MA 01331.

For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now