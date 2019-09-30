|
|
David M. "Red" Caldwell, 66 of 15 Haven St., Athol, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Quabbin Valley Healthcare, Athol.
He was born in Athol, on February 9, 1953, the son of the late William A. Caldwell and Ruth (White) Caldwell.
He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School in 1971.
Red owned and operated Traverse Street Cafe in Athol for 34 years. He previously worked at Harrington Richardson in Gardner and the L.S. Starrett Company. He managed the Athol American Legion for several years.
He was a member of the Athol Bird & Nature Club. He enjoyed bird watching, collecting coins, fishing and was an avid fan of all New England sports teams.
He leaves his wife of 26 years, Ann M. (Maga) Caldwell; one son, William J. Caldwell of Athol; his mother, Ruth Caldwell of Athol; one sister, Carol Cummings and her husband Bob of Athol; two brothers, Douglas Caldwell and his wife Cindy of Brewster, MA; Donald Caldwell of Athol; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Athol High School Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 338, Athol, MA 01331.
For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019