David P. Burns
1951 - 2020
David P. Burns, 69, of Athol passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. He was born July 31, 1951, son of the late Edmond Walker and Ida Aldrich. David was passionate about being a mechanic. He worked for McHugh Family Farm, Swensons Garage, Coolidge Garage in Gardner, Brookside Auto, and Town Barn in Orange. He was a member of AA 36 years of sobriety. He had a great love for his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandkids, talking on the phone with his family, friends and his sister Bea. He was a very loving father, brother, and grandfather and friend. He loved racing at Monadnock Speedway, people, working with Bucky, and especially enjoyed rides with his son, John. He loved building and collecting model cars. He was one amazing man and he will be missed so much. David is survived by two daughters, Deana Wright and husband Ronnie, Deanna Melanson and husband Keith; two sons, John Masaitis and wife Sherry, Victor Masaitis III and Carol Masaitis; three sisters, Beatrice Voisine and husband Lucien, Carol Burns, and Isabel Burns; nieces and nephews, Donna McKnight, Diana Larrabee and husband Dan, Scotty White and wife Tammi, Sandy Bezio, Anne Hanshaw, Larry Hanshaw, Eric Hanshaw, and Crystal King; grandchildren, Dakota Melanson and wife Lauren, Bailey Melanson, Jake Wright, Lexis Wright, Chloe Wright, Sasha Masaitis, Victor Masaitis IV and wife Kristina, Katie Masaitis, John Masaitis Jr, Morgan Hill and husband Matt , Timmy Partridge; as well as several great nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was predeceased by four brothers; Tom, Bobby, Frank, Oscar; and two sisters; Elizabeth O'Donnell and Linda Burns. We would like to give thanks for the care, love, and support of the doctors and nurses at Brigham and Women's and Spaulding Rehab in Cambridge. And his AA Family. Calling hours will be held October 24, 2020 from 3-5pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, 5:00 pm, at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. Graveside services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AA, 12 Channel St, Suite 604, Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park, Boston, MA 02210. Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

Published in Athol Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
OCT
24
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Mack Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
