Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Silver Lake Cemetery
Athol, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Phillips Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David R. Phillips Sr. Obituary
ATHOL- David R. Phillips, Sr., 77, of Athol, died Saturday, June 22, at Bay State Medical Center.

David was born February 10, 1942, son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Brooks) Phillips. He worked at Erving Paper, L.S. Starret, Union Twist Drill, and the Athol Daily News where he retired after working there for over 20 years.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Orange.

David enjoyed fishing, tinkering, and wood carving. He was truly a jack of all trades. He also had a great love of music and animals and will be missed by his dog.

He leaves his three children who loved him dearly, daughter, Dianne Lincoln of North Brookfield, sons, David Phillips, Jr., and his wife, Kayla of New Braintree and Derek Phillips of Clinton; six grandchildren, Christopher Trainor and his wife, Erin of Charlton, Madison Trainor and Tyler Trainor, both of Southbridge, Lillian Lincoln of North Brookfield, Chloe Phillips and Evie Phillips, both of New Braintree; many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with Military honors will be held Monday, July 8, at 1:30 P.M.at Silver Lake Cemetery in Athol.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Please join the family to celebrate David's life anytime from 3-8pm at the Athol America Legion, 325 Pequoig Ave, Athol.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now