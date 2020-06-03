Dean L. Rushford (aka Tooch),age 63, of Orange, peacefully passed away June 1, 2020, at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA after a battle with a progressive lung disease.
Dean was born January 13, 1957 in Athol, MA to Marion (Hager) and Norman H. Rushford. He graduated from Mahar High School in 1975 and moved to Lake Elsinore, California in 1978.
He was employed by Parachutes Incorporated during high school and moved to their California facility in 1978. He was later employed by the Irvin Corporation where he was involved with parachute recovery systems. He moved back to Orange in 1992 ("for the quieter life") and worked at Tube Products for 21 years and received awards for workplace safety and work ethic. More recently he worked at Judd Wire before having to retire for health reasons.
He enjoyed skydiving, hang gliding, traveling throughout the west, playing horseshoes, a good beer with friends and his ever faithful dogs.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Marion, his brother Norman "Jerry" Rushford, his sister, Donna Ruth, and his dogs, Midnight, Dozer and Bodie.
He is survived by his brother, Clay (Melissa), his niece, Diana (Rushford) Deveneau and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He sent his thanks to everyone for keeping him in their thoughts and prayers during his health struggles. He would like everyone to live life to the fullest and promote kindness. He continued on with his caring by being an organ donor.
"Raise a glass if you like.......I'll be watching" -Tooch
Due to social distancing requirements, there will be no calling hours and burial at Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made in his memory to the Orange Firemen's Relief Association, 18 Water Street, Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.