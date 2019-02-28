Debhra Jane Brazeau passed away after a long illness on February 20, 2019, at her home in Leverett, MA. with the support of Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice. Debhra was born to Georgia Madeline (Johnson) O'Lari and Edward Philips O'Lari on May 5, 1952 in Athol, MA. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard P. Brazeau and their sons Trace E. Brazeau and Neil E. Brazeau of Leverett.



Serving as a special needs paraprofessional at Leverett Elementary School and Sunday school teacher at Leverett Congregational Church, Debhra dedicated her life to helping special children of all abilities achieve their dreams. Her loving and nurturing nature will always be remembered by those whose lives she touched.



Our family is grateful to all those that sent cards, prayers, and meals during this stressful time. Debhra has been laid to rest at the Wildwood Cemetery in Amherst, MA. A memorial service in her honor will be held at the Leverett Congregational Church on Saturday, March 16 at 11am. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, Debhra requested that donations be made to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts or Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.



Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary