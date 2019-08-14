Home

Deborah J. Walker


1957 - 2019
Deborah J. Walker Obituary
ATHOL - Deborah Jean (Wetherby) Walker, 61 of 247 Hapgood Street, Athol, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home.

She was born in Athol, on September 26, 1957, the daughter of the late Merrill D. Wetherby and Jacquelyn D. (Howe) Fontaine. Debbie graduated from Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School with the class of 1975. She worked at Pexco in Athol as a materials handler. She was a former member of the American Lithuanian Naturalization Club in Athol. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, American Indian History and she collected pennies for Jerry's Kids for many years. She leaves her wife of 11 years, Betsy L. Draper; her mother, Jacquelyn Fontaine of Athol; one daughter, Mandy Lenza of Springfield; two half-brothers, Peter Fontaine of Orange, Harold Fontaine of Templeton. She was predeceased by a half-brother, Jay Fontaine. Funeral services and burial will be private. For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
