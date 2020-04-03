|
Dennis M. Lefrancois Sr., 61, of Holtshire Road, Died Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Athol on February 21, 1959, he was a son of Harvey and Elaine (Sawyer) Lefrancois and grew up in the Athol- Orange area.
On February 11, 2005, Dennis married Lynette (Hatch) and have enjoyed 15 years of marriage.
Dennis had been a machinist at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol for a number of years and previously worked at Whitmore's Salvage Yard and the BP Service Station.
Dennis enjoyed building model cars and was an avid movie buff, with his favorites being "Star Trek" and "The Godfather".
Dennis is survived by his wife, Lynette Lefrancois of Orange; a son D.J and his wife, Mallory, of Athol; step daughters, Shannon Griffith and her husband, Russell, of Greenfield and Andria Trombley and her fiance', Terry Parker II, of Orange; a step son, A.J. King and his wife, Crystal, of Florida; ten grandchildren; his siblings, , Richard Lefrancois of Athol, Rowell Lefrancois and his wife, Irma, and Robert Lefrancois and his wife, Jane, all of Georgia, Denise Grummell and her husband, Allan, of Athol, Michael Lefrancois and his wife, Lauren, of South Carolina, Harvey Lefrancois and his wife, Jen, Randy Lefrancois and his wife, Brenda of Orange, Carol Patriquin and her husband, Chuck, of Orange, Christy White of Orange, and Eileen White of Athol; sisters in law, Rebecca LaClair of Hampton, NH and Mechille Advic of Orange; brothers in law, Joseph Hatch of Arlington, TX, Shannon Isakson of Palm Coast, FL, Casey Bashaw of Orange, and Michael Coy of Orange; in-laws, Joyce and Carl Bashaw of Orange; as well as many nephews and nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces.
Dennis was predeceased by his father in 1989 and his mother on March 27th of this year. He was also predeceased by a sister, Norma Hill.
There are no calling hours and services will be held at a later date.
Interment in South Cemetery, Orange, will be private.
Donations in Dennis' memory can be sent to Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, to assist his family with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020