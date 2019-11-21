|
Dennis S. Wetherby, 72, of Northfield, died Sunday, November 17.
Dennis was born September 5, 1947, in Montague, son of the late George and the late Evelyn (Graves) Wetherby. He was raised in Orange and graduated from Mahar Regional High School. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Machinist Mate on the U.S.S. Sylvania. Following his service, Dennis worked for Warner Brothers Construction in Sunderland and Hayden Roofing in Orange.
He was a member of the Orange Gun Club and will be greatly missed roasting corn with his nephew, Jerry, at the annual cookout. Dennis and his partner, Tammy, spearheaded the 1st Parish Unitarian Church annual Thanksgiving dinner. They also were integral in starting the Northfield Food Pantry. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, his draft horse, Mack, and had an amazing ability to cut trees down with great accuracy.
Dennis leaves his partner of 32 years, Tammy Pelletier; one sister, Marilyn Spofford and husband, Robert of Granby; sister-in-law, Sharon Wetherby of Sunderland; several nieces and nephews including Cheryl Bosse of Gardner and Gerald Wetherby of Orange and several other great nieces and great nephews.
The funeral will be held Monday, November 25, at 11:00 A.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange. Burial with Military Honors will follow in South Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Draft Horse Gratitude, 148 Ashuelot St., Winchester, NH 03470.
Mack Family Funeral homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019