Dennis St. John Wallace, 79, of Athol, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Health Alliance at Baldwinville Nursing and Rehabilitation, Baldwinville, MA.



We have lost a great man of God. He was a sacrificial dad and husband. Our dad was an honest man ....a man full of integrity. He was a man of his word. Our dad easily enjoyed giving us piggy back rides, taught us how to ride a bike and really knew how to play and give quality time to his family. He was the leader of our household. We remember our dad often cuddling up to our mom on the couch, hand holding and kisses. We remember their talks in the kitchen at the table when bills were stacking up. We remember our dad's reassuring arm wrapped around mom when she worried. This was the dad we remember. He has been sick and disabled a long time with my mom caring for him sacrificially since we were little... that was really hard for him and his brain injury changed who he was on the outside, he was that daddy we knew from little girls on the inside this morning and now eternally in heaven. He felt hard and tried not to show it. , if there is one thing we have learned, it's that love truly only survives when both give to each other sacrificially. Our mom and dad spent 51and1/2 years together really loving each other. Dad passed away only 48 days after our mom went to be with Jesus . We are sure our mom was standing at the gate with excitement awaiting his arrival.



He transitioned to heaven leaving behind his daughters: April and husband Michael Lemay and their three children Taylor, Lucas of Gardner, Shawn Mason of Gardner; Maggie Britt and her two children Robbie and Dillon Britt of Athol; son in law: Robert Britt Sr. Of Orange; sisters Mary and husband Peter Girouard of Hubbardston, Elizabeth and Bruce Lashua of Petersham; a brother Kenneth and Jean Wallace of Connecticut. He also leaves lots of nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.



To leave an online condolence, please visit www. Mackfammilyfh.com



Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 31, 2019