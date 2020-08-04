Derek J. Hartin, 32, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020
Born in Greenfield on July 22, 1988, he was a son of Irvin J. "Buth" and Katherine "Kathy"(Killay) Hartin and grew up in Royalston and graduated from Athol High School in 2006.
Derek loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He also loved his bikes and hanging out with his friends.
Derek had worked for Electro Wire in Leominster. Previously and while in high school, he had worked for Mount Tully Kennels. He also later worked at MBW in Orange and did construction.
Derek is survived by his parents, Butch and Kathy Hartin of Royalston; brothers, Brian Hartin and his wife, Robyn, and their son Logan, of Athol, and Matt Hartin and his companion, Emily Latour, of Phillipston; his grandmothers, Donna Killay and Betty Bartlett, both of Athol; his girlfriend, Niki Quinn of Athol; uncles, Mike Killay, Shawn Killay (Laurie), John Nye (Judy), and Jim Nye (Mel Givens); aunts, Kelly Sharp and Betty Floran (Bruce Benoit); many cousins and extended family members; and numerous friends.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on August 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
