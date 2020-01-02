|
Diana R. (Matthews) Tandy, 71, of Hastings Heights Road, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Born in Greenfield on October 29, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Glen T. and Rosemary H. (Bezio) Matthews and grew up in Warwick and graduated from Pioneer High School in Northfield in 1966.
Diana has been married to Dana M. Tandy for 48 years.
Diana worked for Life Path, helping at Senior Centers in several towns. She previously had worked for Raytheon, Telephone Workers Credit Union in Springfield, G&S Lyman, Inc., Workers Credit Union, Tyler Mill Work, 20 years at the L. S. Starrett Co., Australus Fish Farm, and AgroTech in Greenfield.
Diana was an active member and deacon of Warwick's Trinitarian Congregational Church and served on many committees. She also served on committees for the Town of Warwick, helped with the Warwick town newsletter, and welcome committee.
Diana was a concession stand worker for the Orange Community Band for many years and had been a singer and trumpet player in high school.
Family was Diana's most important aspect in life, but she also found time to crochet, do needlework, and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Diana is survived by her loving husband, Dana M. Tandy; daughters, Amy Tandy (Ronnie Mabe) and Sierra Gomez; granddaughter, Abigail Tandy; siblings, Stanley Matthews (Betty), Gail Harty (Tom), Elise Tandy (Dick), Randall Matthews (Karen), Faye Sessions (Todd) and Michael Matthews (Jenna); a sister in law, Tracy Matthews; and many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents, Diana was predeceased by a brother, Glenn Matthews Jr.
Calling hours will be January 12, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A memorial service will be held on January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Trinitarian Congregational Church- Metcalf Memorial Chapel, 32 Athol Road, Warwick, with Rev. Dan Dibble officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to TCCW, 32 Athol Road, Warwick, MA 01378 or to the donor's choice.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020