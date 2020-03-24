|
|
Diane Lee (Parker) Hamlett married to Richard Hamlett of Orange passed away on March 21, 2020.
They met 60 years ago at Adams farm in Athol it was love at first sight and they have been happily married for 56 years.
They enjoyed coon hunting, cruises, camping, playing cards and going to trap shoots around New England.
Diane had a very large and close knit family; she devoted her life caring for her family and others. The family will cherish the memories of her famous devil dogs, playing ball in the yard, her giggle, and especially her love.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Diane enjoyed going to all of her Grandchildren's events Alexis playing volleyball Reilly and Lindsey playing basketball and Roger in soccer.
She enjoyed getting involved with all the activities the kids were into, from face book, snap chat and instagram aka. Instagrammy . Diane also made an incredible impact on the community with her outgoing feisty personality, sassy sense of humor and genuine concern about people's lives.
She was always willing to join in on whatever was going on, and she didn't want to miss out on anything life had to offer. We will miss and love you always.
Diane's wishes were for no calling hours or services.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020