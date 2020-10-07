1/1
Dolores L. (Theobald) Belloli
1924 - 2020
On October 5, 2020 Dolores M. "Lolly" Belloli, devoted mother, and matriarch of five generations, passed away at the age of 95.

Dolores was born on December 2, 1924 in South Portland, Maine to Clarence and Gladys (Connors) Theobald. She graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1942, and in December, 1942, she married Everett "Pete" Belloli. They had seven children and lived in Orange most of their married life.

Her strong Christian faith guided Dolores' life, and her favorite Bible chapter was the 23rs Psalm. Recently, she attended the Community Church of North Orange and Tully and its Dorcas Society. One of Dolores' first endeavors as a young woman was to own and operate Lolly's Nickel Shop where she sold candy and soda. Then she ran the Belloli Shoe Store out of their home on East Main Street. She helped to establish a children's day care center in Orange, and took in foster children. She owned and managed White Pines Motel for about 12 years.

Dolores enjoyed traveling, especially along route 1 from Maine to Florida. Her favorite hobbies included studying the Bible and history, knitting trigger-finger mittens, and playing cards with friends.

Dolores is survived by a sister, Sally Weeman and her husband, Richard; her daughters, Jerry Hurtle and her husband, Howard, Jean Hebert, and Julie Belloli, all of Orange; a son, Edward "Ted" Belloli and his wife, Donna, of Virginia; a daughter in law, Norma Belloli; a granddaughter and personal nurse, Tina Duguay, who is also included among the 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and 5 great, great grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and 2 Godchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

There are no calling hours.

FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED FOR:

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Community Church of North Orange and Tully, corner of Main and Creamery Hill, North Orange.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a limit of 30 people in attendance.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in Athol Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Community Church of North Orange and Tully
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Witty's Funeral Home

