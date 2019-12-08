|
Donald E. "Don" Mallet, 79, died on December 3, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Healthcare Campus in Worcester.
Born in Gardner on April 22, 1940, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Helen (Hebert) Mallet and grew up in Athol.
Don was married to Lorraine (Morrison).
Employed by Aubuchon Hardware for over 30 years, he started at the Athol store and later became the assistant manager of the Orange store and was promoted to store manager before retiring.
Don was a bonded locksmith and had also studied HVAC technology in Michigan.
Always active, Don enjoyed fly fishing, photography, working on cars and was a jack of all trades including electrical and plumbing. He had devoted an entire room to his model train hobby and worked hard on making everything authentic.
An outdoorsman, Don loved camping, biking and kayaking, as well as walking.
Survivors include his son, Tim Mallet of Athol; a daughter, Karen Wilson of Michigan; his wife, Lorraine Mallet of North Orange; granddaughter, Samantha O'Brien and her son, Andre, and granddaughter Jessica O'Brien and her children Trey and Memphis; many nephews, nieces and cousins; and a sister in law, Lucy Mallet of Bedford, NH.
Besides his parents, Don was predeceased by sisters, Hedwidge Brault and Virginia Gleba as well as a brother, Leo Mallet.
There are no calling hours or services.
Interment will be private at South Cemetery in Orange.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 9, 2019