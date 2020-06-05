Athol - Donald F. Phaneuf, 84, of Athol, died June 2, 2020, in Quabbin Valley Health Care, Athol, MA. He was born June 15, 1935, in Worcester, MA, son of the late Ferdinand and Eva (Cormier) Phaneuf. Mr. Phaneuf served in the US Army from Feb. 1955 through Feb. 1958, attaining rank of SP-3 (T), and receiving the Good Conduct Medal. He worked as a printer for Eusey Press in Leominster for 42 years.
Donald is survived by two sons; Dean Phaneuf of Gardner and Donald Phaneuf of Fitchburg,one daughter; Deborah Cherry of Gardner, MA, along with grandchildren; Amy, Ashley, Nicolette,Brooke and a great granddaughter Skylar, his sister Gail Angell, andseveral nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Loretta (Lefebvre) Phaneuf, his brother, Robert Phaneuf, and sisters; Ida Stubbert andSandra Angell Singley.
Burial was held in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA directing arrangements.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.