Donald R. Wilson, 85, of 270 Barre Road, died peacefully in his residence Sunday morning, November 15, 2020, after a long illness.He was born in Englewood, NJ on March 28, 1935, son of the late William H. and Caroline D. (Ebbighausen) Wilson and was a graduate of Tenafly, NJ High School. He later attended Farleigh Dickinson University. Originally from Hopkinton, MA, he lived in Phillipston for many years. Don proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War.Don founded Wilson Associates. He was an active member of Phillipston Historical Society, Queen Lake Campers Association, American Legion and VFW. An avid golfer, Don also enjoyed hunting and fishing.His wife, Valerie (Kempskie) Wilson, died in 1999. He leaves his children, Jeannie Conti and her husband Scott of Marlboro, Stephen W. Wilson and his wife Patricia of Worcester, Peter Wilson and his wife Paula of Phillipston, Amy Wilson Kent and her husband Jiggs of Hopkinton, Nancy Wilson of Phillipston, Suzanne Twirbutt and her husband Christopher of CA and Sarah Aarden and her husband Mark of Ashland; his partner Sheila Buell of Phillipston; nine grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, William H. Wilson and Robert H. Wilson.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Burial will be in Lower Cemetery, Phillipston.Memorial donations may be made to Phillipston Congregational Church, Phillipston Library or Phillipston Historical Society.Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.