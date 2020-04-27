Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Warren Obituary
SFC Donald C. Warren, U.S. Army (Ret.), 85, husband of Myrtle L. Warren, entered into rest Saturday, April 25, 2020.

SFC Warren was born in 1935 in Athol, MA and resided in Augusta, GA area since the 1950's. He was proudly decorated military veteran of the United States Army from which he retired. He was a veteran of Vietnam where he spent four tours of duty and he also served in Germany. He was awarded the Bronze Star of Valor three times and Purple Heart Medal. He also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, and Shriner. He was a lifetime member of the Disable American Veterans. SFC Warren also retired from Georgia Power Company as a Nuclear Security Specialist. SFC was also a member of Pine View Baptist Church.

Family members, in addition to his wife, include his son: Terry A. Warren of Winchester, NH; daughter: Cathy A. Hartley of Hinsdale, NH; stepdaughters: Deborah A. Barnes of Commerce, GA and Daisy D. Mabry of Woodruff, SC; stepsons: William D. Hooker of Appling, GA and Ronald D. Hooker of Evans, GA; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Davis officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pine View Baptist Church, 119 Pleasant Home Rd, Augusta, GA.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -