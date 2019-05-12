Donna E. (Wells) Cook, 94 of 95 Bearsden Rd., Athol, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Athol Hospital, Athol.



She was born in Salem Depot, NH, on October 19, 1924, the daughter of the late Arthur Clarence Wells and the late Ruth (Fairbanks) Wells.



Donna lived in Winchendon before moving to Athol at a young age. She worked at the Athol Hospital for 38 years in housekeeping; she was Supervisor of the Linen Room.



She and her husband of 74 years have lived in the same house on Bearsden Road for their entire marriage. She attended the Athol Congregational Church. She enjoyed camping, braiding rugs, knitting and caning chairs. A devoted mother to her two daughters she always put family first.



She leaves her husband, George R.O. Cook; two daughters, Peggy Swan and her husband Michael Pierson of Phillipston, Linda Lindblad and her husband Jon of Athens, VT; one sister, Dorothy Duteau of Athol; one granddaughter, Terry Mikulskis of Collinwood, TN; five great grandchildren, David, Leonard, Samantha, Jeffery, Sonya; four great great grandchildren, Dominic, Alexis, Mackenzie, Sophia Grace and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her grandson Jeffrey Swan.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Athol.



A calling hour will be held Wednesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to North Quabbin Animal Control, 450 Thrower Road, Athol, MA 01331.



For more information or to sign our online guest book please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Road, Orange is directing arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on May 13, 2019