ATHOL -Donna Lee (Rastley) Gravel, 51 of 466 Main St., Apt. 5 Athol, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at home.
She was born in Watertown, NY on January 20, 1968, the daughter of Dona nd Donna (Pellam) Rastley.
She lived in Athol most of her life. She always helped anyone in need. She loved butterflies, smiley faces and loved people. She was loving and was a go-getter and spit-fire.
She leaves three sons: John D. Gravel II of Gardner, MA, Steven Dwight Gravel of Athol, Matthew Joseph Gravel of Leominster; two grandsons: Landin Gravel and John D. Gravel III.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 p.m. in the Higgins O'Connor Funeral home, 146 Main St., Athol with a funeral service at 5:00 p.m.
For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
Mack Family Funeral Homes - Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019