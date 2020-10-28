Donna R. (Lyman) Killay, 80, of Evergreen Drive, passed away early Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Orange on March 31, 1940, she was the daughter of Willard and Cynthia (Ware) Lyman and grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1958.
Donna married James Killay in 1960 .
A hard worker all her life, Donna worked at the Rodney Hunt Company until her first daughter was born. After having her 4 children, Donna worked at the J.D. Cetto Insurance Co., Time Warner Cable, James D. Kimball Insurance, Kontro and lastly at Athol Hospital.
An avid gardener, she loved to be outside working on her yard and flower gardens. Donna also loved dancing, reading, sewing and making raggedy Ann dolls as well as making quilts. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Donna was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Athol, the Red Hatters club and had volunteered at the Orange Senior Center with the Council on Aging.
Donna is survived by her children, Kelly Sharp of Athol, Kathy Hartin and her husband, Butch, of Royalston, Shawn Killay and his fiancée, Laurie Destefano, of Orange and Michael Killay of Orange.
She also leaves her grandchildren, Brian Hartin and his wife Robyn, Matthew Hartin and his partner Emily Latour, Shauna Killay, Kyle Killay, Kelsey Killay, Emily Sharp and Nicholas Sharp; great grandchildren Logan Hartin, Gavin Hartin, and Ella Dahl; former daughter in law, Angela Killay; and brothers, Joseph Lyman of Amherst and Willard Lyman (Isabelle) of Michigan.
Besides her parents, Donna was predeceased by a grandson, Derek Hartin July 31, 2020 and by her sister, Shirley Hunting on September 7, 2020.
Calling hours will be November 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A celebration of life will be held November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
In Lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or the Dana unit at QVHC, 821 Daniel Shays Highway, Athol, MA 01331.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM