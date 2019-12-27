|
|
Doreen "Molly" (Cofske) Olson, 60, of South Main Street, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, after being stricken ill.
Born in Boston on July 18, 1959, she was a daughter of Joseph and Janet (Dube) and grew up in California, returning to the Athol- Orange area after high school.
Molly was employed as a laser cutter for Johnson Controls in Turners Falls.
Easy going, Molly was a big Steelers fan.
Survivors include her parents, Joseph and Janet Cofske of Linneus, Maine; her children, Alicia Raymond of Winchendon, James Cameron of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jason Cameron of California; her partner, David Salisbury of Orange; grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, Aubrey, Nathaniel and Blake; her siblings, Joseph Cofske of New Hampshire, Sherry Cofske of Hodgdon, Maine, Wayne Cofske of Linneus, Maine, Jay Cofske of Derry, New Hampshire, Sharon Cofske of Kinman, Maine, Rodney Cofske of Orange, Michelle Cofske of Holton, Maine, and Randall Cofske of Lee, New Hampshire; many, many nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday January 5, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m., at the Orange American Legion, 40 Daniel Shay Highway, Orange.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in Winchester, New Hampshire.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer our sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhonme.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019